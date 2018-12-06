Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski Moved to UFC on ESPN+ 1

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 5, 2018
Women’s flyweights Joanne Calderwood and Ariane Lipski were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 233 in Anaheim, Calif. on Jan. 26, but the bout has been moved to the promotion’s first event on ESPN+ on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn. UFC officials announced the move on Thursday.

Calderwood (12-3) appeared on The Ultimate Fighter 20 in 2014. After losing back-to-back bouts in the strawweight division, Calderwood returned to the flyweight division in her last outing and defeated Kalindra Faria by submission.

Lipski (11-3) will be making her promotional debut against Calderwood. The former 125-pound KSW champion was scheduled to make her first walk to the octagon in November but her opponent, Maryna Moroz, was removed from the UFC Argentina fight card due to injury. Now Lipski faces Calderwood in a new location.

UFC on ESPN+ 1 takes place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event will be the promotion’s first on ESPN+. The organization recently inked a five-year deal with the network. The main event for the fight card has yet to be announced.

               

