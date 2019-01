Joanne Calderwood Routes Ariane Lipski (UFC Brooklyn Highlights)

HUGE win for @DrKneevil! Calderwood halts the Lipski hype train with a dominant UD win at #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/IBXatB43HX — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from Joanne Calderwood’s decision win over Ariane Lipski at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. When all was said and done, Calderwood had earned the nod with scores of 30-26, 30-26, and 30-27 from the judges.

RELATED:

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw marked the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s entrance into the ESPN era. Following an event headlined by a champion vs. champion superfight, the UFC has a week off courtesy of the cancellation of UFC 233, and will re-emerge with is second live event on ESPN+ during Super Bowl weekend.

The fight promotion returns to Fortaleza, Brazil, on Feb. 2 where a pivotal bantamweight bout between Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes headlines UFC on ESPN+ 2 and Jose Aldo vs. Renato Moicano takes the co-main event slot.