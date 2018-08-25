Joanne Calderwood Gets First Career Submission Win: UFC Fight Night 135 Highlights

JOJO 2.0!!@DrKneevil transitions from a triangle to an arm bar and gets the tap with seconds left in round 1!! She gets her FIRST submission victory at #UFCLincoln! pic.twitter.com/a0hCiHfcTF — UFC (@ufc) August 25, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from the women’s flyweight bout between Joanne Calderwood and Kalindra Faria from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 135 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 135 Results: Gaethje vs. Vick (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)