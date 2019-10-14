HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson recap video

Joanna Jedrzejczyk punches Michelle Waterson at UFC on ESPN+ 19

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19 results: Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts on master class, ‘bow down’

Ali Abdelaziz - Dominance MMA

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones management involved in ‘physical altercation’ at PFL

UFC on ESPN+ 19 Joanna vs Waterson live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19 Live Results: Joanna vs. Waterson

Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants Kamaru Usman to beat Colby Covington’s ass (video)

October 14, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk typically isn’t one to talk out against a teammate, but she decided to make an exception for American Top Team stablemate Colby Covington.

Covington is gearing up to challenge UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas, but don’t count Jedrzejczyk as a supporter. In fact, she stated during Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, “I hope that Usman will beat his ass.” Later adding, “He’s acting like Conor McGregor.”

Jedrzejczyk specifically pointed to the disrespect she feels that Covington has shown American Top Team and some of her other teammates, such as Jorge Masvidal, who is slated to headline UFC 244 opposite Nate Diaz on Nov. 2 in New York City.

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson recap video

Prior to discussing Covington, Jedrzejczyk also gave an update on the foot she believed to have broken in her UFC on ESPN+ 19 fight with Michelle Waterson over the weekend, and gave update on her expectations for a UFC strawweight title shot at current champion Weili Zhang.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA