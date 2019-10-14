Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants Kamaru Usman to beat Colby Covington’s ass (video)

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk typically isn’t one to talk out against a teammate, but she decided to make an exception for American Top Team stablemate Colby Covington.

Covington is gearing up to challenge UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas, but don’t count Jedrzejczyk as a supporter. In fact, she stated during Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, “I hope that Usman will beat his ass.” Later adding, “He’s acting like Conor McGregor.”

Jedrzejczyk specifically pointed to the disrespect she feels that Covington has shown American Top Team and some of her other teammates, such as Jorge Masvidal, who is slated to headline UFC 244 opposite Nate Diaz on Nov. 2 in New York City.

Prior to discussing Covington, Jedrzejczyk also gave an update on the foot she believed to have broken in her UFC on ESPN+ 19 fight with Michelle Waterson over the weekend, and gave update on her expectations for a UFC strawweight title shot at current champion Weili Zhang.