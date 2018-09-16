Joanna Jedrzejczyk Turns Tables on Reporter Digging for Conor McGregor Quote

(Courtesy of MMAjunkie)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk was a guest fighter at UFC Fight Night 136 in Moscow over the weekend, where she fielded questions from reporters. One reporter, however, pushed Jedrzejczyk just a bit too far and had the tables turned on him when he pushed a little too hard to get the answers he wanted.

Jedrzejczyk doesn’t like to make fight predictions and she said so. Still, this reporter would not relent, even when Jedrzejczyk insisted she wasn’t going to pick a winner in the upcoming UFC 229 headliner between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

So what did Jedrzejczyk do? She put the reporter in the spotlight and pressed him for answers.