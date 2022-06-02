HOT OFF THE WIRE

Joanna Jedrzejczyk shows off six pack abs before heading to Singapore for UFC 275

June 2, 2022
Former women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk faces fellow former titleholder Zhang Weili in a rematch at UFC 275 in Singapore on June 11.

Jedrzejczyk arrived in Singapore yesterday, but before her departure she shared photos of her physique on social media. The matchup between former champions will determine the next title challenger. The winner will face newly crowned champion Carla Esparza in the first title defense of Esparza’s second reign atop the women’s 115-pound division.

Jędrzejczyk was supposed to arrive in Singapore earlier but her flight was delayed. In the photos, Jedrzejczyk looks to be in phenomenal shape.

