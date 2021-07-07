Joanna Jedrzejczyk shows off her hand speed in new training footage | Video

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk doesn’t have a fight lined up but looks to be getting in fighting condition in newly released training footage.

Jędrzejczyk last fought at UFC 248 in March 2020, losing to Zhang Weili by split decision for the women’s 115-pound championship. Check out the footage of her hitting the pads that she posted on social media.

