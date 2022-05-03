HOT OFF THE WIRE

Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals her UFC 274: Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza prediction

May 3, 2022
Possibly no other person on the planet would be better suited to make a UFC 274: Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza prediction than Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

So when she was asked how she thinks the fight will go … people listen.

“I feel like Rose is so dominant: first-round finish for Rose Namajunas,” Jedrzejczyk told Fanatics View. “First or second round. I feel like, and I am hearing so many people, they really believe that Carla can win. Of course, I believe in Carla, for it’s always 50-50 for me going into a fight, especially a championship fight.”

It makes sense that the former champion would lean heavily on a Namajunas win. Jedrzejczyk fought the current champion twice, and lost both times.

But she’s not sleeping on her other former opponent either.

Kayla Harrison says Julianna Pena would get ‘seriously hurt’ if they fought

“You don’t get this spot for no reason,” she said. “So, Carla has a few win streaks and she deserves that and I am happy for her. (I’m) very happy that these two are going to meet after so many years because I faced Carla after she won over Rose Namajunas in ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ in 2014.”

Namajunas vs. Esparza takes place on Saturday and serves as the co-main event under the lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

