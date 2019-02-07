Joanna Jedrzejczyk Returning to Strawweight, Reveals Timeline for Next UFC Fight

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is returning to the strawweight division.

The former 115-pound champion made a one fight stop at flyweight for a championship bout against Valentina Shevchenko last December but now she is returning to the weight class where she’s spent the majority of her career.

Jedrzejczyk fell to Shevchenko in that fight but she had previously said that her days at strawweight weren’t finished after losing her title to Rose Namajunas in 2017.

Now she’s set on fighting at 115 pounds when she returns to action in the UFC later this year.

“I will go down to 115 [pounds],” Jedrzejczyk told reporters ahead of UFC 234 in Australia. “I need some time to refresh my body, refresh my mind and I feel the fire. People define me as an athlete after my victory or lost fights, but I put on great camps. Before my last camp I was quality over quantity, but I did both.

“I’ve been working really hard for the last few years and I will be back stronger.”

Despite the setback against Shevchenko in her last fight, Jedrzejczyk has no regrets about taking that opportunity.

The only thing she wishes had gone better was the timing for the fight because she just wasn’t able to add that much weight or strength to her body before stepping into the Octagon against a former bantamweight in Shevchenko.

“I’m very happy I could face Valentina Shevchenko,” Jedrzejczyk stated. “I didn’t feel the power of her punches but definitely I felt her clinch and that’s the thing — the fight with Valentina went on and off, on and off so I didn’t have time to physically prepare for this fight. Because in the clinching she was super, super strong. My takedown defense is very good on point but it was like a body lock [takedown].

“I did good, she didn’t smash my face as she did in her fight before but definitely if I want to compete at 125 [pounds] I need to put on muscle weight to build the power but I couldn’t do that before the fight with Valentina Shevchenko because I was planning to go and I’m still planning to go to 115. It was a difficult decision, a difficult fight but my next move is 115.”

As far as when Jedrzejcyzk plans to compete again, she’s still looking to take some time off before booking her next fight.

Just recently, Jedrzejcyzk was filling out her visa renewal application for the United States, which is where she spends her training camps in Florida at American Top Team.

During that process, the Polish fighter realized how much time she had spent away from home during her training camps and that served as a wake up call that perhaps she needed to take a much needed vacation before booking her next fight.

“Probably I will fight in the second part of this year,” Jedrzejcyzk said. “Maybe August, maybe October. Of course, I’ve got an offer to fight in March but I want to take some time for myself, to train, learn. I love to train, I love to learn and I want to just do this for myself.”

Jedrzjeczyk said she will most likely be in Brazil when Namajunas defends her title against top ranked contender Jessica Andrade in May but she’s still not planning on booking her next fight until later in 2019.