HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk predicts Zhang Weili will KO Carla Esparza in the first round

featuredUFC 275 Scorecard: Glover Teixeira was winning heading into final round

featuredJiri Prochazka submits Glover Teixeira to win championship in UFC 275 main event

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk announces retirement following UFC 275 loss | Video

Joanna Jedrzejczyk predicts Zhang Weili will KO Carla Esparza in the first round

June 12, 2022
NoNo Comments

Former women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk doesn’t think current titleholder Carla Esparza will get out of the first round against Zhang Weili.

Weili knocked Jedrzejczyk out in their rematch at UFC 275 on Saturday. UFC president Dana White stated in interviews leading up to the event that the winner would face Esparza next. With Weili securing the opportunity to recapture the strawweight title, Jedrzejczyk was asked to share her thoughts on the future championship bout.

“First round for Weili Zhang,” Jedrzejczyk said during the UFC 275 Post-fight Press Conference. “She’s so strong. Yeah. First round.”

Jedrzejczyk defeated Esparza in March 2015 to capture the women’s 115-pound championship. She successfully defended the title five times before losing to Rose Namajunas in November 2017. Having fought Esparza once and Weili twice, Jedrzejczyk may be the foremost expert on the matchup.

“I truly believe Weili is going to be becoming the champ,” Jedrzejczyk said.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk announces retirement following UFC 275 loss | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira finishes Justin Gaethje

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA