HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Live Weigh-in Results and Video

featuredUFC Champ Israel Adesanya defends Joe Rogan: ‘F*ck the noise’ | Video

featuredUFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Press Conference face-offs video

featuredDerrick Lewis responds to Tai Tuivasa’s shoey out of cup proposal

Joanna Jędrzejczyk is happy to be back in sunny Florida | Photos

February 11, 2022
NoNo Comments

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk is the first Polish-born champion in UFC history. She recently spent an extended amount of time in her homeland.

A month ago, Jędrzejczyk was bundled up in warm clothing to fend off winter’s cold, but that all changed when she returned to the U.S. Jędrzejczyk trains at American Top Team in southern Florida and is ecstatic about being back in the “Sunshine State.”

Since returning to Florida on Jan. 22, Jędrzejczyk has made several posts on social media of her enjoying the warmer weather and bikini time at the pool and beach.

UFC Champ Israel Adesanya defends Joe Rogan: ‘F*ck the noise’ | Video

Julianna Peña weighs in on Joe Rogan’s podcast controversies, and clarifies that COVID ‘absolutely is real’ | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA