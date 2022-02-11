Joanna Jędrzejczyk is happy to be back in sunny Florida | Photos

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk is the first Polish-born champion in UFC history. She recently spent an extended amount of time in her homeland.

A month ago, Jędrzejczyk was bundled up in warm clothing to fend off winter’s cold, but that all changed when she returned to the U.S. Jędrzejczyk trains at American Top Team in southern Florida and is ecstatic about being back in the “Sunshine State.”

Since returning to Florida on Jan. 22, Jędrzejczyk has made several posts on social media of her enjoying the warmer weather and bikini time at the pool and beach.

UFC Champ Israel Adesanya defends Joe Rogan: ‘F*ck the noise’ | Video

Julianna Peña weighs in on Joe Rogan’s podcast controversies, and clarifies that COVID ‘absolutely is real’ | Video