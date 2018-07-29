Joanna Jedrzejczyk: If Rose Namajunas is Faking Injury, ‘Let the UFC Make an Interim Belt’

Following Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s victory over Tecia Torres at UFC on FOX 30 on Saturday night in Calgary, she again took aim at a woman that she lost back-to-back bouts to, UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

While Jedrzejczyk in the past has considered moving up a weight class to fight at 125 pounds to fight, she has since gotten her diet and approach to weight management under control and intends to remain at 115 pounds to make another run at the title that she once dominated.

After defeating Carla Esparza for the belt in March 2015, Jedrzejczyk defended it five times before losing it to Namajunas via TKO stoppage at UFC 217 in November 2017. She blames an extremely difficult weight cut that left her depleted when she entered the Octagon on fight night.

Jedrzejczyk was granted an immediate rematch at UFC 223 in April, but Namajunas won again, this time taking home a unanimous decision.

Still, Jedrzejczyk believes she is the queen of the strawweight division, and the likes of Namajunas should “bow down” to her.

“If you take all the 10 ranked strawweight fighters and put them all together, they don’t have that big legacy like mine. That’s the point. And they can call me whatever they want to call me. I know who I am and how big is my legacy and I cemented that today,” Jedrzejczyk said at the UFC on FOX 30 Post-Fight Press Conference.

“I won the belt and I was very dominant champion and I will do this one more time.“

A third fight challenging the same person that you’ve already lost to twice is generally a tough sell, but Jedrzejczyk still believes that she should have a third fight with Namajunas. She’s not exactly happy about Namajunas’ lone demand for her to get one: she must call Namajunas the best.

“I will not do this. I will not do this. I will not do this, never, ever,” Jedrzejczy said. “She wants my honor? She must earn that. If she’s going to run, they’re gonna make an interim belt. She was saying that she’s afraid Conor McGregor will show up again and make a mess like he did before Brooklyn. He’s not going to do this. Don’t be afraid, girl. Let’s fight. Let’s face the best. Let’s face Andrade. If not, I will chase you. If you’re gonna hold the belt, I will chase you to your next fight.”

Namajunas was on the bus full of UFC 223 fighters when McGregor and several others stormed the area. McGregor launched an appliance dolly into the window of the bus, shattering the glass. Namajunas was within inches of falling victim to McGregor’s attack. She has a well known issue with anxiety, and has admittedly been talking to her therapist to cope with her anxiety over the McGregor attack.

She also recently revealed that she has been dealing with some injuries, including a fracture in her neck.

“What I’m hearing is that she’s not really injured. Maybe she is, I don’t know. I don’t live with her. Maybe she is injured. If she is, I feel sorry. I give her credit. She’s the champ,” Jedrzejczyk continued.

“If she’s injured, okay, but if she’s just playing, if she wanna have holiday, let UFC know that I want to have a holiday, I want to have a break. Let the UFC make the interim belt, and let’s fight for the belt.”