Joanna Jedrzejczyk frustrated by UFC Tampa weight cut scrutinization: ‘Give me space guys’

October 10, 2019
(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Rumors surfaced earlier this week that former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk was struggling to make weight for her UFC on ESPN+ 19 main event with Michelle Waterson. 

Jedrzejczyk has worked hard to quell the rumors, but grew frustrated at the UFC Tampa open workouts when the first few minutes of her scrum was a grilling about her weight cut.

“Give me space guys,” Jedrzejczyk said.

She was then asked if she was confident she would make weight, to which she responded, “Are you confident that you’re going to wake up tomorrow? Thank you so much. That’s the point.”

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Oct. 12 for full UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna vs. Waterson live results from Tampa, Fla. Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and top contender Michelle Waterson battle it out in the main event to earn a title shot.

