Joanna Jedrzejczyk Faces Valentina Shevchenko for Vacant Flyweight Title at UFC 231

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will make her long awaited move to 125 pounds when she faces Valentina Shevchenko to crown a new women’s flyweight champion at UFC 231 in Toronto on Dec. 8.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Thursday night.

Jedrzejczyk has long teased a move up to a new division after enduring numerous tough weight cuts to continue fighting at 115 pounds. After losing her strawweight title last year to Rose Namajunas and then falling in a subsequent rematch, Jedrzejczyk’s path back to another shot at the belt seemed somewhat distant.

So now the Polish striker will move to flyweight where she will get an immediate chance to become champion again when she fights on Dec. 8.

Meanwhile, Shevchenko has been anxiously awaiting her opportunity to battle for the 125-pound women’s title after her last shot at UFC 228 was taken away just hours before the event was set to take place.

Former “Ultimate Fighter” winner Nicco Montano was hospitalized due to a brutal weight cut, which forced her out of the bout with Shevchenko and the UFC later stripped the flyweight title away from her.

Now Shevchenko will look to become champion by going through an old foe when she meets Jedrzejczyk on Dec. 8.

The two fighters have history after Shevchenko defeated Jedrzejczyk in numerous Muay Thai bouts when they were both competing in that sport.

Now they will meet again with either Shevchennko or Jedrzejczyk being crowned women’s flyweight champion at UFC 231.