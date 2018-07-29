HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joanna Jedrzejczyk Back on Track with Unanimous Decision Over Tecia Torres

July 28, 2018
Joanna Jedrzejczyk is back in the win column.

The former UFC women’s strawweight champion was returning to action following the first two losses of her career but she looked as good as ever over the course of three rounds to take out top five ranked contender Tecia Torres at UFC on FOX 30.

Jedrzejczyk showcased a versatile kickboxing game offensively while stopping every attempt Torres could make when trying to drag the fight to the ground.

With Torres looking to press the action against the cage, it was Jedrzejczyk who was doing more damage from the inside with several shots landed including some stiff knees to the body.

While she’s best known for her striking at a longer range, Jedrzecjzyk was able to show off some different skills while stuffing multiple takedown attempts from Torres.

The second round saw a classic start from the former champion as she began peppering away at Torres from the outside with a long jab and a few quick kicks.

Torres attempted to go back to the clinch work but Jedrzejczyk was able to eventually shrug her off before resetting in the center.

With time ticking away on the round, the strawweight fighters engaged in a flurry of punches being thrown with Torres landing a powerful left hook that appeared to rattle Jedrzejczyk for a moment.

The exchange didn’t seem to hurt Jedrzejczyk too bad as she came back out in the final round and began to set the pace with an even more ferocious output than the first 10 minutes of the fight.

Jedrzejczyk was consistently popping Torres with straight punches and making the most out of every combination. Torres didn’t offer much in response except for another takedown attempt that came up short.

When the final horn sounded it was clear that Jedrzejczyk had done more than enough to win thanks to her high output striking offence over three rounds.

The judges agreed with 30-27 scores across the board as the former champion notched a unanimous decision win.

“I am the strawweight queen with or without the belt,” Jedrzejczyk proclaimed after getting the win.

With the victory, Jedrzejczyk is definitely right back in the hunt for a strawweight title shot as she hopes for a third chance to face Namajunas in the future.

               

