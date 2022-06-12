Joanna Jedrzejczyk announces retirement following UFC 275 loss | Video

Former women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has fought her last fight inside the UFC octagon. The 34-year old announced her retirement following her knockout loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275 on Saturday.

Midway through the second round Weili connected cleanly with a spinning back fist that left Jedrzejczyk face-first on the canvas.

“I’m proud of myself self. I’ve been training for this fight for five months really hard, every single day. This is what people sometimes don’t see,” Jedrzejczyk said following the loss. “I knew I was preparing for a really tough fight. We knew she was going to shoot, but I didn’t expect that Weili was going to be that tough, that strong.”

“Guys, I love life so much. I will join DC’s (Daniel Cormier) league. I’m tried,” she said. “It’s been 20 years. I’m turning 35 this year. I want to be a mom. I want to be a business woman. I’ve been training for two decades, more than half of my life. I appreciate you all. I love you guys.”

Jędrzejczyk arrived in the UFC in July 2014 as an undefeated prospect. Two fights later she was crowned the second ever UFC women’s strawweight champion after annihilating Carla Esparza in March 2015. Jedrzejczyk successfully defended the belt five times before losing to Rose Namajunas in November 2017.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 275 Retirement Announcement Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)