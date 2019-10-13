Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson exchange hugs, jerseys after UFC Tampa

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 13, 2019
Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on a  masterful striking performance against Michelle Waterson at UFC on ESPN+ 19 on Saturday in Tampa, Fla.

The former strawweight champion made a statement in bloodying Waterson en route to a dominating five-round unanimous decision victory, but the fact remains that she couldn’t put her opponent away.

While Waterson visibly slowed as early as the third round, she dug deep and weathered Jedrzejczyk’s storm to not only survive, but have her moments in the championship rounds. 

There was a strong show of respect between the two in the lead-up to their UFC Tampa headliner, but even greater expressions of their mutual admiration after the fight. In the backstage area, the two exchanged jerseys, as well as hugs and a photo op before going their separate ways.

