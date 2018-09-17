Joanna Jedrzejczyk Admonishes Nicco Montano For Failing to Make Weight for UFC Title Defense

Joanna Jedrzejcyzk is no stranger to brutal weight cuts.

The former UFC strawweight champion has always endured the struggle to make it down to 115 pounds but her toughest weight cut was also the one that cost her the most.

Last year, Jedrzejczyk suffered through the worst weight cut of her career and then just over 24 hours later she was knocked out by Rose Namajunas in the fight that cost her the UFC strawweight title.

While Jedrzejczyk split with her previous nutritionists over the debacle, she still stands by her decision to fight because that’s what champions do even when it’s not the best possible situation.

That’s why Jedrzejczyk feels little sympathy for Nicco Montano, who had her UFC women’s flyweight belt stripped away after she ended up in the hospital ahead of a scheduled fight against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 228.

Montano was struggling with her cut down to 125 pounds and ultimately the rigorous process put her into the hospital, effectively ending any chance that she had to get down to the flyweight limit. A few hours later, UFC president Dana White stripped her title away and declared the flyweight championship vacant for the time being.

“I think it’s fair,” Jedrzejczyk said about Montano’s situation when speaking to reporters at UFC Fight Night in Russia. “I paid the ultimate price but I was on weight November 2017 and I would do this the same. For me it’s a shame for us as athletes, champions and fighters to not be on weight so we need real dedicated fighters and champions in the UFC. It’s simply the best organization in the world and there’s not space and time for bulls–t like this.

“It was very hard decision, very tough decision, and I believe she’s not happy but you must take this job very serious and be 100-percent in. Weight cuts are not easy, are not nice but it’s part of our job. We shouldn’t complain and just be on weight when you have to be.”

While Jedrzejczyk lost in her rematch to Namajunas earlier this year, she did manage to bounce back with an impressive win over Tecia Torres just recently in hopes of getting back into title contention.

Unfortunately it appears Jedrzejczyk won’t get a third shot at Namajunas any time soon with Brazilian wrecking machine Jessica Andrade likely getting the next crack at the title after her stunning first round knockout against Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 228.

Jedrzejczyk might not be getting another shot at the strawweight title right away but it appears she may have the opportunity to move up to 125 pounds for a chance to become champion there instead.

Valentina Shevchenko is already in place to battle for the vacant flyweight championship and Jedrzejczyk may just be the person who gets the call to face her later this year.

“Of course I’ve got an offer but we will see,” Jedrzejczyk confirmed when asked about fighting Shevchenko “I’m very open to fight Valentina Shevchenko. I always want to fight the best fighters and I think she is definitely one of the top female fighters in the world. Multiple Muay Thai champion, very successful in MMA, so we will see what’s going to happen.”

There is already a shared history between the two fighters after Shevchenko handed Jedrzejczyk several losses when they were both competing in Muay Thai competitions before moving into mixed martial arts.

Now the UFC may be looking to capitalize on that history with a flyweight title fight between Shevchenko and Jedrzejczyk later this year.