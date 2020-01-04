Jinh Yu Frey defends against Ashley Cummins in Invicta FC 39 headliner

Invicta Fighting Championships will kick off its 2020 slate with a stacked fight card on Friday, Feb. 7. Invicta FC 39 will take place from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan., and will stream live and exclusively on UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. CT.

In the night’s headliner, atomweight champion Jinh Yu Frey (8-4) aims to make the second defense of her 105-pound title against a familiar foe in No. 1 contender Ashley “Smashley” Cummins (7-4). The pair met previously at Invicta FC 24, with the Texas-based Frey earning a decision victory. Frey later ascended to the top of the division with a pair of victories over Finland’s Minna Grusander. Cummins rebounded with wins over Jéssica Delboni and Stephanie Alba to earn her shot at gold.

The co-main event will determine the next flyweight contender as UFC veteran and former title challenger Pearl “The Chi-Town Princess” Gonzalez (10-4) meets recent Phoenix Series 2 winner Miranda “Fear The” Maverick (6-2). Gonzalez seeks her second shot at champion Vanessa Porto and rides the momentum of a decision victory over the previously unbeaten Brogan Walker in the Invicta FC 37 main event. The Missouri native Maverick inched closer to title contention in September, defeating Victoria Leonardo, Shanna Young and UFC alum DeAnna Bennett to capture the one-night tournament.

Also on the card, Contender Series veteran Mariya Agapova (8-1) clashes with Brazil’s Daiana Torquato (9-3) in a flyweight bout, Michigan’s Alesha “Half Pint” Zappitella (5-2) and Missouri’s Kelly D’Angelo (4-2) jockey for position in the atomweight ranks, 20-year-old flyweight Erin “Cold Blooded” Blanchfield (4-1) takes on four-fight Invicta veteran Victoria “Fury” Leonardo (6-1) of Louisiana, New York’s “Lionheart” Jillian DeCoursey (3-2) collides with Kentucky atomweight Linda “F109” Mihalec (2-0), and bantamweight Tina “The Predator” Pettigrew (1-0) will make her Invicta debut against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

Tickets for the event can be purchased now through Eventbrite.

TRENDING > Video: Conor McGregor explains why he’s fighting Cowboy Cerrone at 170

The current Invicta FC 39 fight card can be found below: