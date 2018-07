Jimmy Smith Previews UFC on FOX 30: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC broadcaster Jimmy Smith breaks down the UFC on FOX 30 main card showdown pitting Joanna Jedrzejczyk against Tecia Torres. UFC on FOX 30 takes place Saturday in Calgary.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Manager Addresses Khabib Nurmagomedov Bout

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 28 for full UFC on FOX 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 Live Results and Fight Stats from Calgary.