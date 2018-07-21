Jimmy Smith Previews UFC Fight Night 134: Shogun Rua vs. Anthony Smith

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 21, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC broadcaster Jimmy Smith breaks down the UFC Fight Night 134 main event showdown between former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and rising contender Anthony “Lionheart” Smith. Rua could be staring down the barrel of a title shot if he wins on Sunday, but Smith is looking to spoil his charge at the title and take his place in the line-up.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 134 Results from Hamburg, Germany. The first bout is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 22, at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.

               

