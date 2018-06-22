Jimmy Smith Breaks Down UFC Singapore’s Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards Headliner

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is one of the most prolific fighters in UFC history. He is tied for such records as most wins in UFC history, most finishes in UFC history, and most fights in a 12-month period (6) in UFC history. As such, Cowboy has become a fan favorite.

He now represents the “old guard,” however, and there are numerous young bucks trying to take his place with the promotion.

One such fighter is Jamaican-born Brit Leon Edwards who has paved his road toward the upper echelon of the UFC welterweight division by going 7-2 in the Octagon. Currently riding a five-fight winning streak, Cerrone would mark the most impressive victory on his resume.

Cerrone and Edwards go toe-to-toe on Saturday in Singapore, where they are headlining UFC Fight Night 132. UFC broadcaster Jimmy Smith breaks down the fight.

Tune in during Saturday, June 29, for full UFC Fight Night 132: Cowboy vs. Edwards Live Results. The first fight is slated for 4:30 a.m ET / 1:30 a.m. PT with Cerrone vs. Edwards headlining.