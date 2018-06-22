HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Fight Night 132 Results: Cowboy vs. Edwards (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredJessica Eye Explains Why She’s Not Paying Attention to Nicco Montano or the Flyweight Title Yet

featuredCowboy Cerrone vs Leon Edwards Official; All Fighters Make Weight at UFC in Singapore

featuredLeon Edwards: ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Is ‘Past His Prime’ and ‘He’s Not On My Level’

Jimmy Smith Breaks Down UFC Singapore’s Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards Headliner

June 22, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is one of the most prolific fighters in UFC history. He is tied for such records as most wins in UFC history, most finishes in UFC history, and most fights in a 12-month period (6) in UFC history. As such, Cowboy has become a fan favorite. 

He now represents the “old guard,” however, and there are numerous young bucks trying to take his place with the promotion.

One such fighter is Jamaican-born Brit Leon Edwards who has paved his road toward the upper echelon of the UFC welterweight division by going 7-2 in the Octagon. Currently riding a five-fight winning streak, Cerrone would mark the most impressive victory on his resume.

Cerrone and Edwards go toe-to-toe on Saturday in Singapore, where they are headlining UFC Fight Night 132. UFC broadcaster Jimmy Smith breaks down the fight.

TRENDING > Donald Cerrone Flattens Matt Brown in the UFC KO of the Week (Video)

Tune in during Saturday, June 29, for full UFC Fight Night 132: Cowboy vs. Edwards Live Results. The first fight is slated for 4:30 a.m ET / 1:30 a.m. PT with Cerrone vs. Edwards headlining.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA