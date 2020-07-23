Jimmy Flick plans to be the first to finish Greg Fischer in LFA 86 main event

Following a year long stretch where he wasn’t able to get in a fight, flyweight Jimmy Flick returned to action this past February with a first round submission victory over Jesse Bazzi for the FCF 125lb championship.

Having not gone to a decision in a win since the start of his career, Flick was able to keep his streak going, having about as flawless of a victory as he could have had in the process.

“Jesse Bazzi was a game opponent,” Flick told MMAWeekly.com. “He stepped in on short notice, and it was a good fight.

“I ended up getting the fight to the ground where I’m most dominant. We got in a couple of scrambles, I ended up on my back, he tried to throw an elbow, and I hit the arm bar and he had to verbally tap. It was a great win.”

Having spent the 12 months previous to his win over Bazzi on the shelf, Flick was eager to keep things going when the novel coronavirus lockdown sidetracked him.

“It was very frustrating, honestly,” said Flick. “Coming off a win like that I had a lot of momentum going. I had a verbal agreement to fight Sid Bice up in South Dakota on April 17, and the virus stopped that fight from happening.

“I was able to workout at my home, where I have a gym, and was able to get a lot of cardio in. I’ve been working on my stand-up a lot. Throughout the virus I got with my striking coach and we’ve been making the changes we needed to do to make my stand-up better.”

This Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Flick (13-5) will look to pick up his second title of the year when he faces Greg Fischer (10-1) in the 125-pound championship main event of LFA 86.

“Greg Fisher looks like he’s a well-rounded guy,” Flick said. “He’s fought some good opponents. He’s won his last three fights. His one loss is by decision, so he’s never been finished.

“I like to go in with the attitude of kill or be killed, so come July 24 I want to be the first to finish him. I want to get the finish. I want to win the LFA title and call my shot for the UFC.”

While he hasn’t been able to set long term goals over the past year due to various reasons, Flick is hopeful he can make plans for the remainder of his 2020.

“If this pandemic would lighten up I would love to bring the LFA back to Tulsa and defend my title here if I come away with the win,” said Flick. “I also want to be on standby for the Contender Series.

“I’ve been in this sport for 11 years, I’ve been pro for 10 years, I’ve done a lot in this sport and I’m ready to showcase all my skills to prove that I am one of the best 125lbers in the world. I’m looking to show how really good I am.”