Jimmy Crute knew he’d win at UFC Fight Island 6, targets Nikita Krylov

Jimmy Crute somehow just knew that he was going to defeat Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Fight Island 6. He has a hard time explaining it, but it was more than simple confidence.

And that’s also not dissing on Bukauskas, whom Crute sees as an extremely tough competitor.

Following his victory over Bukauskas, Crute explained his feelings bout the fight, talked about how it went down, and explained why he called out Nikita Krylov following the first-round knockout victory.

Listen to everything Jimmy Crute had to say at the UFC Fight Island 6 post-fight press conference.

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)

