HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor after June 14 Court Date

featuredConor McGregor Remorseful Following Court Appearance, Sets Date for Next Hearing

Conor McGregor appearing in a New York court

featuredTrial Attorney Explains What to Expect in Conor McGregor Court Case

Robert Whittaker UFC 213

featuredRobert Whittaker Takes a Controversial Nod Over Yoel Romero in Epically Brutal Battle (UFC 225 Results)

Colby Covington weigh-in

featuredColby Covington Wins Interim Title, Turns Attention to Tyron Woodley (UFC 225 Results)

Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson Agreed for UFC 228 in September

June 14, 2018
NoNo Comments

A bantamweight showdown between Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson is in the works for the upcoming UFC 228 card on Sept. 8 with a location for the show still to be determined.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Thursday following an initial report from MMAFighting.

For Dodson this will be his return to action after inking a new multi-fight deal with the UFC just recently following a brief stint of free agency.

The former “Ultimate Fighter” winner has gone 3-2 since returning to the bantamweight division and he’ll look to build on his last fight where he defeated Pedro Munhoz by split decision.

As for Rivera, the New Jersey native will attempt to bounce back after a stunning first round knockout loss to Marlon Moraes in his last fight in early June. Prior to that setback, Rivera had gone undefeated through his first five fights in the UFC.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA