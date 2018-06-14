Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson Agreed for UFC 228 in September

A bantamweight showdown between Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson is in the works for the upcoming UFC 228 card on Sept. 8 with a location for the show still to be determined.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Thursday following an initial report from MMAFighting.

For Dodson this will be his return to action after inking a new multi-fight deal with the UFC just recently following a brief stint of free agency.

The former “Ultimate Fighter” winner has gone 3-2 since returning to the bantamweight division and he’ll look to build on his last fight where he defeated Pedro Munhoz by split decision.

As for Rivera, the New Jersey native will attempt to bounce back after a stunning first round knockout loss to Marlon Moraes in his last fight in early June. Prior to that setback, Rivera had gone undefeated through his first five fights in the UFC.