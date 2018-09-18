Jimi Manuwa Issues Statement Explaining UFC Sao Paulo Withdrawal

Jimi Manuwa has issued a statement explaining his last-minute withdrawal from UFC Fight Night 137, which takes place on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Manuwa had originally been slated to face Glover Teixeira in the UFC Sao Paulo main event, but Teixeira dropped out because of an injury and was replaced by Thiago Santos. Now, with just days to go until fight time, Manuwa has been forced to withdraw.

The latest iteration of Saturday’s headlining bout features Santos against last-minute replacement Eryk Anders.

Now that the new headliner is set, Manuwa issued a statement on Instagram, explaining the injury that forced him out of the bout after he had already made it to Brazilian soil.

“I’m truly gutted. The day after I landed in Brazil, I went for my last hard training session. During that session of sprints I tore my hamstring, and after getting it assessed in hospital, doctors diagnosed it as a severe tear greater than 50 percent. They told me it will be a minimum of 6 weeks recovery time,” Manuwa wrote.

“I’ll be working hard every day to get back so I can continue to put on great fights for everyone to watch. I was 100-percent ready and looking forward to putting on a great show for the fans in São Paulo and around the world.

“I made a lot of sacrifices and even missed my daughter’s 10th birthday. I’m sorry Havana, I love you, Daddy is on his way home,” he continued.

“I want to thank every one of you for the love and support you have sent my way. Without all of you none of this is possible. I can’t wait to come back and put on a show for you all. Lions eat first.”