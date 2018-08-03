HOT OFF THE WIRE
TJ Dillashaw & Cody Garbrandt UFC 227 weigh-in

featuredUFC 227 Weigh-in Results: All Championship Fighters Easily Make Weight

UFC 227 Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2 Official Weigh-ins

featuredUFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt Live Official Weigh-in Video

featuredNate Diaz Returns to Face Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 in New York

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Lays Out the Terms to Agree to a Fight Against Conor McGregor

Jimi Manuwa Faces Glover Teixeira in Main Event for UFC Sao Paulo

August 3, 2018
NoNo Comments

A long awaited light heavyweight clash between Jimi Manuwa and Glover Teixeira is set to headline the UFC’s return to Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 22.

UFC officials confirmed the pairing on Friday.

Manuwa has actually been asking to face Teixeira ever since they were first rumored to meet all the way back at UFC 208 but the fight never came together.

Now Manuwa will get his chance to face the former title contender as both fighters are looking to bounce back from recent losses.

Manuwa has dropped his last two in a row but the knockout artist from England will hope to get back on tract when he faces Teixeira next month.

 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: China
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA