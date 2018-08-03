Jimi Manuwa Faces Glover Teixeira in Main Event for UFC Sao Paulo

A long awaited light heavyweight clash between Jimi Manuwa and Glover Teixeira is set to headline the UFC’s return to Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 22.

UFC officials confirmed the pairing on Friday.

?Confirmado! ⠀ O brasileiro @gloverteixeira enfrenta o inglês @POSTERBOYJM na luta principal do #UFCSP, dia 22 de setembro. Os ingressos para o evento começarão a ser vendidos a partir do dia 9 de agosto — UFC Brasil (@ufc_brasil) August 3, 2018

Manuwa has actually been asking to face Teixeira ever since they were first rumored to meet all the way back at UFC 208 but the fight never came together.

Now Manuwa will get his chance to face the former title contender as both fighters are looking to bounce back from recent losses.

Manuwa has dropped his last two in a row but the knockout artist from England will hope to get back on tract when he faces Teixeira next month.