Jimi Manuwa Calls on Daniel Cormier to Defend UFC Light Heavyweight Belt or Drop It

&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Coming off of back-to-back losses, Jimi Manuwa knows that he is currently in no position to call for a fight with UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, but he does have definite thoughts on what Cormier should do as his retirement nears.

“I think definitely, 100 percent, he should vacate or defend his light heavyweight belt next. He should vacate light heavyweight and go to heavyweight and fight Brock Lesnar,” Manuwa said at UFC Fight Night 134 in Hamburg, Germany, where he met with members of the media.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Legal Team Addresses Report of Plea Deal in Bus Attack

It’s not that Manuwa blames Cormier for taking a blockbuster bout, with a blockbuster payday, against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. He doesn’t think that Cormier should hold up the light heavyweight division, while he goes off to cash in on his recent victory over UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic by welcoming Lesnar back to the Octagon.

“I would do the same if I was DC. It’s the money fight for him. He wants a lot of money before he retires, so I don’t blame him for it. He’s a great fighter. Congrats to him on his win against Stipe.”