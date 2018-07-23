HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alexander Gustafsson

featuredNot So Fast Anthony Smith, Alexander Gustafsson Won’t Fight at UFC 227

UFC Hamburg Shogun vs Smith Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 134 Results: Shogun vs. Smith (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredUFC Hamburg Weigh-in Results & Video: Shogun Rua and Anthony Smith On Point for Main Event

featuredTyron Woodley: ‘I Don’t Know What Fights You’re Talking About, Ain’t Nobody Offered Me S–t’

Jimi Manuwa Calls on Daniel Cormier to Defend UFC Light Heavyweight Belt or Drop It

July 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Coming off of back-to-back losses, Jimi Manuwa knows that he is currently in no position to call for a fight with UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, but he does have definite thoughts on what Cormier should do as his retirement nears.

“I think definitely, 100 percent, he should vacate or defend his light heavyweight belt next. He should vacate light heavyweight and go to heavyweight and fight Brock Lesnar,” Manuwa said at UFC Fight Night 134 in Hamburg, Germany, where he met with members of the media.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Legal Team Addresses Report of Plea Deal in Bus Attack

It’s not that Manuwa blames Cormier for taking a blockbuster bout, with a blockbuster payday, against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. He doesn’t think that Cormier should hold up the light heavyweight division, while he goes off to cash in on his recent victory over UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic by welcoming Lesnar back to the Octagon.

“I would do the same if I was DC. It’s the money fight for him. He wants a lot of money before he retires, so I don’t blame him for it. He’s a great fighter. Congrats to him on his win against Stipe.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA