Jim Miller on His Battle With Lyme Disease (UFC 228 Video)

Jim Miller finally got the monkey off his back, defeating Alex White at UFC 228 on Saturday night in Dallas. The victory ended a four-fight skid for the 30-bout UFC veteran.

After the fight, Miller addressed a topic that he doesn’t really like talking about, but one that has affected his career. Miller is battling Lyme Disease.