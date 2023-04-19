Jim Miller explains how he’s had over 40 UFC fights

UFC lightweight Jim Miller has fought 41 times inside the octagon and he isn’t done yet.

Miller (35-17, 1 NC) made his professional debut in November 2005. After going 11-1 in his first 12 fights, Miller was signed by the UFC in 2008 and he’s been with the fight promotion ever since. In those 15 years, Miller has fought an impressive list of opponents. He’s faced the likes of Charles Oliveira, Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, Benson Henderson, Takanori Gomi, among others.

Miller recently explained the secret to his longevity.

“Working towards the next one. I’ve been asked by some of my peers how I’ve made it to over 40 fights inside the Octagon. It hasn’t been easy, hasn’t always be fun, but I wouldn’t change a thing about my road,” Miller wrote on social media.

“The first thing that has gotten me to this point is a whole lotta luck. To be almost 40 years old and still tell myself “f*ck it” on a regular basis, I’ve definitely had luck on my side on more than a few occasions that could have turned out much worse. The other is having a stubbornness that even mules question.”

Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana rematch headlines May 20 UFC Fight Night