HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jim Miller UFC 228 post fight interview

featuredJim Miller explains how he’s had over 40 UFC fights

featuredRaquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana rematch headlines May 20 UFC Fight Night

Song Yadong UFC fighter

featuredFight card shuffle: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon new UFC Vegas 72 headliner

Israel Adesanya

featuredIsrael Adesanya could fight again ‘before the end of the summer’

Jim Miller explains how he’s had over 40 UFC fights

April 19, 2023
NoNo Comments

UFC lightweight Jim Miller has fought 41 times inside the octagon and he isn’t done yet.

Miller (35-17, 1 NC) made his professional debut in November 2005. After going 11-1 in his first 12 fights, Miller was signed by the UFC in 2008 and he’s been with the fight promotion ever since. In those 15 years, Miller has fought an impressive list of opponents. He’s faced the likes of Charles Oliveira, Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, Benson Henderson, Takanori Gomi, among others.

Miller recently explained the secret to his longevity.

“Working towards the next one. I’ve been asked by some of my peers how I’ve made it to over 40 fights inside the Octagon. It hasn’t been easy, hasn’t always be fun, but I wouldn’t change a thing about my road,” Miller wrote on social media.

“The first thing that has gotten me to this point is a whole lotta luck. To be almost 40 years old and still tell myself “f*ck it” on a regular basis, I’ve definitely had luck on my side on more than a few occasions that could have turned out much worse. The other is having a stubbornness that even mules question.”

Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana rematch headlines May 20 UFC Fight Night

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker