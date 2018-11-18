Jesus Pinedo Takes the Nod Over Devin Powell (UFC Fight Night 140 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Jesus Pinedo’s victory over Devin Powell at UFC Fight Night 140 on Saturday in Buenos Aires.

Following its debut in Argentina, the UFC returns to China for its first event in Beijing, where heavyweight contenders Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes square off in the main event. UFC Fight Night 141 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 24, with the first fight starting at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

RELATED: