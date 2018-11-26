Jesus Pinedo Happy with UFC Debut Win, Names Who He’d Like to Face Next

After having worked his way for five years in his native Peru to get his shot at the UFC, lightweight Jesus Pinedo made the most of his opportunity when he made his promotional debut on November 17 at Fight 140 in Argentina.

Facing off against Devin Powell, Pinedo was able to work his way to a unanimous decision victory, capping off his 2018 with his biggest win to date.

“I think it was a good and interesting fight, especially for my Octagon debut,” Pinedo told MMAWeekly.com. “Overall, I’m happy.

“I felt good in the cage. But I know that this is just the beginning and you’ll see that I’m capable of much more as I get more experience under my belt. It is a good starting point.”

According to Pinedo, the fight went as he anticipated, leaving no doubt in his mind that he did the ring things in the bout to secure the win.

“Yes, the fight was like we had planned,” said Pinedo. “I followed the strategy that my team set in place, and the result was more or less what we had planned for — though I always prefer to get the finish.

“(Powell) was very tough, but we weren’t surprised by anything that happened.”

TRENDING > Eddie Alvarez Leaves the UFC and Goes to ONE: ‘We’ve Sort of Lost Our Way’

For Pinedo making his UFC debut was a big step forward in his career, but he’s ready to move forward and has an idea of what challenge he’d like to face next to kick off 2019.

“It was a pretty surreal experience,” Pinedo said. “I wasn’t nervous or much more excited than I usually am, even though it was amazing to be a part of such a big show. I’m happy with my debut, but I’m looking forward to showing more of my skills in the Octagon soon.

“It’s cliché, (but) I will honestly fight anyone in the UFC. If it was up to me, I’d like to fight Austin Arnett first, and then make my way through the division. I think myself versus Arnett would be a great fight for the fans.”