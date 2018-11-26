HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chuck Liddell - Liddell vs Ortiz 3

featuredWhere Does Chuck Liddell Stand on Retirement Following Brutal Loss to Tito Ortiz?

Tito Ortiz - Liddell vs Ortiz 3 - 2151

featuredTito Ortiz After Chuck Liddell KO: ‘I’m Done’ (Liddell vs Ortiz 3)

featuredTito Ortiz Exacts Revenge with Brutal First Round Knockout of Chuck Liddell

featuredFrancis Ngannou Returns to Form in Beijing (UFC Fight Night 141 Results)

Jesus Pinedo Happy with UFC Debut Win, Names Who He’d Like to Face Next

November 26, 2018
NoNo Comments

After having worked his way for five years in his native Peru to get his shot at the UFC, lightweight Jesus Pinedo made the most of his opportunity when he made his promotional debut on November 17 at Fight 140 in Argentina.

Facing off against Devin Powell, Pinedo was able to work his way to a unanimous decision victory, capping off his 2018 with his biggest win to date.

“I think it was a good and interesting fight, especially for my Octagon debut,” Pinedo told MMAWeekly.com. “Overall, I’m happy.

“I felt good in the cage. But I know that this is just the beginning and you’ll see that I’m capable of much more as I get more experience under my belt. It is a good starting point.”

According to Pinedo, the fight went as he anticipated, leaving no doubt in his mind that he did the ring things in the bout to secure the win.

“Yes, the fight was like we had planned,” said Pinedo. “I followed the strategy that my team set in place, and the result was more or less what we had planned for — though I always prefer to get the finish.

“(Powell) was very tough, but we weren’t surprised by anything that happened.”

TRENDING > Eddie Alvarez Leaves the UFC and Goes to ONE: ‘We’ve Sort of Lost Our Way’

For Pinedo making his UFC debut was a big step forward in his career, but he’s ready to move forward and has an idea of what challenge he’d like to face next to kick off 2019.

“It was a pretty surreal experience,” Pinedo said. “I wasn’t nervous or much more excited than I usually am, even though it was amazing to be a part of such a big show. I’m happy with my debut, but I’m looking forward to showing more of my skills in the Octagon soon.

“It’s cliché, (but) I will honestly fight anyone in the UFC. If it was up to me, I’d like to fight Austin Arnett first, and then make my way through the division. I think myself versus Arnett would be a great fight for the fans.”

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA