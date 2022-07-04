HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jessica-Rose Clark

featuredJessica-Rose Clark reveals arm surgery likely after nasty submission at UFC 276

featuredUFC 276 highlights & recap: Israel Adesanya routs Jared Cannonier

featuredUFC 276 highlights & recap: Alexander Volkanovski bests Max Holloway for a third time

featuredDustin Poirier and Michael Chandler had to be separated at UFC 276 | Video

Jessica-Rose Clark reveals arm surgery likely after nasty submission at UFC 276

July 4, 2022
NoNo Comments

Jessica-Rose Clark’s time in the Octagon at UFC 276 was short and not at all sweet.

She suffered a scary armbar submission loss to Julija Stoliarenko in the card’s first bout of the night. It was so quick that viewers saw her arm dislocate on live TV before the referee had a chance to step in and stop the fight.

Now Clark is revealing the extent of her injury and it’s worse than we all thought.

“Well, that sucked,” Clark said an Instagram video. “I just got back from the hospital. I am probably going to need surgery on my elbow. She did a really good job of continuing to armbar me after I tapped, but that’s fine. It is what it is. I felt great. I cried the entire time I was at the hospital, but I’m feeling all right. I’m understandably heartbroken, but I did everything right this camp. I’m going to have this surgery and heal up and then come back and be better – and that’s all I can do.”

This is the second armbar loss in a row for Clark, and the first UFC win for Stoliarenko who was likely fighting for her job after four losses in a row.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira finishes Justin Gaethje

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA