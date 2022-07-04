Jessica-Rose Clark reveals arm surgery likely after nasty submission at UFC 276

Jessica-Rose Clark’s time in the Octagon at UFC 276 was short and not at all sweet.

She suffered a scary armbar submission loss to Julija Stoliarenko in the card’s first bout of the night. It was so quick that viewers saw her arm dislocate on live TV before the referee had a chance to step in and stop the fight.

Now Clark is revealing the extent of her injury and it’s worse than we all thought.

“Well, that sucked,” Clark said an Instagram video. “I just got back from the hospital. I am probably going to need surgery on my elbow. She did a really good job of continuing to armbar me after I tapped, but that’s fine. It is what it is. I felt great. I cried the entire time I was at the hospital, but I’m feeling all right. I’m understandably heartbroken, but I did everything right this camp. I’m going to have this surgery and heal up and then come back and be better – and that’s all I can do.”

This is the second armbar loss in a row for Clark, and the first UFC win for Stoliarenko who was likely fighting for her job after four losses in a row.