Jessica Penne Video: Injury Caused Last-Minute UFC Phoenix Scratch

February 17, 2019
Jessica Penne was slated to meet Jodie Esquibel in the UFC on ESPN 1 feature bout of the Early Prelims on the ESPN+ digital subscription service, but the bout was scratched at the last minute on Sunday due to an injury.

Penne’s first hurdle came at the weigh-in on Saturday when she stepped on the scale two pounds over the 116-pound allowed limit for the strawweight non-title bout. She agreed to forfeit 20-percent of her fight purse to Esquibel to keep the bout intact.

Then, on Sunday, the unthinkable happened, Penne suffered a dislocated ankle which caused the bout to be canceled.

“This morning, when I was doing my pre-fight workout, just getting the body jump started, I felt good and I went for a takedown with my Judo coach and I misstepped,” Penne explained. “I pushed off my right leg and my ankle dislocated. I popped it back in and tried to walk it off, but the pain and the swelling just kept escalating, so we had to call the UFC doctor.”

UFC Fight Night on ESPN 1: Ngannou vs. Velasquez moved forward with 12 bouts instead of the planned 13.

