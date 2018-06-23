HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Fight Night 132 Results: Cowboy vs. Edwards (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredJessica Eye Explains Why She’s Not Paying Attention to Nicco Montano or the Flyweight Title Yet

featuredCowboy Cerrone vs Leon Edwards Official; All Fighters Make Weight at UFC in Singapore

featuredLeon Edwards: ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Is ‘Past His Prime’ and ‘He’s Not On My Level’

Jessica Eye Scores Emotional Win Over Jessica-Rose Clark (UFC Singapore Highlights)

June 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Jessica Eye’s unanimous decision victory over Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC Fight Night 132 on Saturday in Singapore.

The UFC takes a week off following UFC Fight Night 132 before hosting back-to-back nights during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale takes place on Friday, July 6, before heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line opposite light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 on Saturday, July 7.

RELATED:

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA