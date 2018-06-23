Jessica Eye Scores Emotional Win Over Jessica-Rose Clark (UFC Singapore Highlights)

Action is heating up in round three. How are you scoring it? #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/1BLGaidy2b — UFC (@ufc) June 23, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Jessica Eye’s unanimous decision victory over Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC Fight Night 132 on Saturday in Singapore.

The UFC takes a week off following UFC Fight Night 132 before hosting back-to-back nights during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale takes place on Friday, July 6, before heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line opposite light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 on Saturday, July 7.

RELATED: