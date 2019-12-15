Jessica Eye opens up about missing weight at UFC 245 because of her period

Though Jessica Eye won her fight against Viviane Araújo at UFC 245 via unanimous decision on Saturday, all anyone wanted to ask her about after the fight was her having missed weight by five pounds on Friday.

Eye went into detail about her struggles to make weight, explaining that having her period this week put her body in a position to where she just couldn’t cut the weight. It ended up costing Eye $14,400 (30 percent of her show money), but not the fight.

Despite missing weight, Eye does not plan on moving back to bantamweight. She is 4-1 since moving down to the flyweight division and this is the first time she has missed weight at 125 pounds under the UFC banner.