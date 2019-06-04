HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jessica Eye on UFC Flyweight Division: ‘This is my division… It’s mine!’ (video)

June 4, 2019
Jessica Eye believes that she will be the new flyweight champion as she goes into her upcoming fight against flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 238, after all, as she says, “This is my division… It’s mine!”

Eye struggled to make any headway in the UFC bantamweight division, but all the while lobbied for a 125-pound weight class. When it finally arrived, she was ecstatic. She felt her time had finally come, and maybe it has. 

Eye has reeled off three consecutive victories since being able to compete in her natural weight class. Now, a shot at UFC gold is at her doorstep, as she faces Shevchenko for the belt at UFC 238 on Saturday in Chicago. Will Eye prove once and for all that the UFC flyweight division really is hers?

TRENDING > Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye: UFC 238 Countdown

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, June 8, for full UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes live results from Chicago. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo squares off with Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight belt, while Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line for the first time when she faces Jessica Eye. Also featured is a critical lightweight contenders bout between Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

