Jessica Eye: marijuana and CBD advocate (video)

June 7, 2019
With the UFC recently inking a deal with a Canadian CBD company, Jessica Eye says that she has long been an advocate for marijuana and CBD.

Eye has a very personal reason for standing by the beneficial effects of marijuana and CBD, as her father died of brain cancer, which she believes is something that marijuana and CBD has been shown to help.

Eye fully admits to having used CBD before all of her recent bouts and wants to help change the negative image that is often attached to the use of marijuana and CBD.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye: UFC 238 Countdown

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, June 8, for full UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes live results from Chicago. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo squares off with Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight belt, while Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line for the first time when she faces Jessica Eye. Also featured is a critical lightweight contenders bout between Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

