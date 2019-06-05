Jessica Eye: ‘I am not going to fight anybody outside the Octagon. I want the money.’ (video)

Jessica Eye realizes there has to be a little poking of the bear to sell fights, but when it comes to taunts and tirades, she’s not about to let things escalate to fisticuffs outside the cage.

“I am not going to fight anybody outside the Octagon,” Eye said during a Las Vegas scrum ahead of her UFC 238 showdown with UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. “I want the money.”

That said, there has been an undercurrent of friction growing between Eye and Shevchenko as their UFC 238 co-main event slated for Saturday in Chicago grows nearer.

