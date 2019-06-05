HOT OFF THE WIRE
Valentina Shevchenko UFC 238 Las Vegas scrum

featuredValentina Shevchenko: Is winning the UFC belt or defending it tougher?

Khabib Nurmagomedov stern

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier official for UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi

Jessica Eye - UFC 238 scrum

featuredJessica Eye on UFC Flyweight Division: ‘This is my division… It’s mine!’ (video)

Anthony Smith lands a hard left punch on Alexander Gustafsson

featuredAnthony Smith retires Alexander Gustafsson with fourth round submission win in Sweden

Jessica Eye: ‘I am not going to fight anybody outside the Octagon. I want the money.’ (video)

June 5, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Jessica Eye realizes there has to be a little poking of the bear to sell fights, but when it comes to taunts and tirades, she’s not about to let things escalate to fisticuffs outside the cage.

“I am not going to fight anybody outside the Octagon,” Eye said during a Las Vegas scrum ahead of her UFC 238 showdown with UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. “I want the money.”

That said, there has been an undercurrent of friction growing between Eye and Shevchenko as their UFC 238 co-main event slated for Saturday in Chicago grows nearer.

TRENDING > Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye: UFC 238 Countdown

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, June 8, for full UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes live results from Chicago. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo squares off with Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight belt, while Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line for the first time when she faces Jessica Eye. Also featured is a critical lightweight contenders bout between Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA