HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredHenry Cejudo TKO’s TJ Dillashaw in Just 32 Seconds in First UFC on ESPN Main Event

UFC Cejudo vs Dillashaw Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredUFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Weigh-In Results – Flyweight Title Fight Officially Set

featuredAlexander Hernandez Calls ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone a ’60-Percent’ Fighter Who Runs From Adversity

Jessica Eye Gets Next UFC Title Shot in Women’s Flyweight Division

January 20, 2019
NoNo Comments

Valentina Shevchenko won the vacant UFC women’s flyweight title by defeating former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk by unanimous decision at UFC 231 in December. Who she’d face in her first title defense remained a mystery… until Saturday.

UFC president Dana White revealed that Jessica Eye would face Shevchenko in the Russian’s first title defense during the UFC on ESPN+ 1 post fight press conference.

“I think we said that we were going to do a fight with Jessica Eye. I think Eye is next,” said White.

The women’s flyweight division was created in 2017.  The organization crowned its first champion through a tournament that played out on The Ultimate Fighter reality series.  Nicco Montano won the inaugural championship, but was stripped of the title after she couldn’t make weight for a scheduled title bout against Shevchenko at UFC 228. 

TRENDING > TJ Dillashaw, Dana White Dispute ‘Horrible’ Stoppage in Main Event, Henry Cejudo Disagrees

Eye (14-6, 1 NC) is riding a three-fighting winning streak since moving to the women’s 125-pound division in January 2018. Eye is ranked as the top contender in the weight class. 

Shevchenko dropped down to the flyweight division after losing a razor-close decision to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 215. 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA