Jéssica Delboni dominates Alesha Zappitella to win atomweight title at Invicta FC 45 | Results and Highlights

Jéssica Delboni avenged her controversial split decision loss to Alesha Zappitella in the Invicta FC 45 main event on Wednesday to capture the atomweight championship.

The two first fought at Invicta on AXS TV in May 2021 with Zappitella retaining her title by split decision. Many felt that Delboni should have gotten the judges’ nod that night including Delboni. On Wednesday, she left no doubt in the minds of anyone in attendance at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas. Delboni dominated Zappitella and walked away with the title.

Invicta FC 45 Official Results:

Jéssica Delboni def. Alesha Zappitella by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) – for atomweight title

Ramona Pascual def. Shamir Peshewa by TKO (knee and punches). Round 1, 1:00

Hailey Cowan def. Monica Franco by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:17

Helen Peralta def. Elise Pone by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

Katie Saull def. Tamika Jones by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:30

Sarah Kleczka def. Maria Jose Favela by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Invicta FC 45 Recap and Video Highlights

(Video Courtesy of Invicta FC)

