Jessica Andrade wins rare double bonus to cap off championship win at UFC 237

May 12, 2019
May 12, 2019

Jessica Andrade will take home the strawweight championship and an extra $100,000 following her knockout win over Rose Namajunas to cap off UFC 237 in Brazil.

Andrade won the rare double bonus following her eye-popping finish against Namajunas in the main event as announced by the UFC following the close of the show.

Following a tough start to the fight, Andrade needed just one brutal slam that brought Namajunas crashing down to the canvas, rendering her unconscious immediately as the fight came to an end.

In the aftermath of the fight, Andrade was awarded the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonuse alongside Namajunas while the new strawweight champion also took home an additional $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’.

The other bonus went to former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ winner Warlley Alves, who earned a vicious knockout of his own against Sergio Moraes on the preliminary card.

Alves will also take home $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’ at UFC 237.

