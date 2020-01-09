Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas rematch expected at UFC 249

Two former strawweight champions will meet for the second time at UFC 249 in Brooklyn on April 18.

Jessica Andrade is expected to face Rose Namajunas in a rematch at the upcoming event headlined by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a long awaited fight against Tony Ferguson. News of the fight was first reported by ESPN.

Andrade defeated Namajunas the first time around after landing a vicious slam in the second round that knocked out the former “Ultimate Fighter” runner up. Namajunas hasn’t fought since that time and she was contemplating retirement before eventually deciding to return to action.

TRENDING > Video: Take a peak into Weili Zhang’s training camp for Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248

Following her title fight win over Namajunas, Andrade lost the UFC strawweight belt in a stunning 42-second knockout suffered to reigning champion Weili Zhang last August.

To bounce back from that defeat, Andrade will have to go through Namajunas a second time when they meet in April.