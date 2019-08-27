HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Jessica Andrade’s Top 5 finishes heading into UFC Shenzhen (video)

August 27, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of Saturday’s UFC Shenzhen, watch UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade’s Top 5 finishes. Where does her championship-winning finish of Rose Namajunas land on the list?

Andrade is slated to make the first defense of her belt at UFC on ESPN+ 15 on Saturday when the promotion makes its first trip to Shenzhen, China. Andrade will be facing Chinese favorite Weili Zhang.

UFC on ESPN+ 15 is the promotion’s first trip to Shenzhen, but marks its return to mainland China. Follow along on Saturday, Aug. 31, on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Shenzhen: Andrade vs. Zhang live results. UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade makes the first defense of her belt against home country favorite Weili Zhang.

