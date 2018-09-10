Jessica Andrade Says Commission Rules Stopped Her From Fighting Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 228

Jessica Andrade walked away victorious at UFC 228, making quick work of Karolina Kowalkiewicz. She might have had an even bigger fight on her hands at UFC 228 in Dallas, however, had it not been for the Texas commission’s rules.

Valentina Shevchenko had been slated to challenge Nicco Montano for her flyweight belt in the UFC 228 co-main event, but Montano was transported to the hospital because of medical issues related to her weight cut and unable to fight. The UFC later stripped Montano of the belt.

When Andrade and her team found out about Montano being unable to fight, they tried to step in and square off with Shevchenko, but Andrade said at the post-fight press conference that the Texas commission’s rules would not allow for the weight disparity, as she had already stepped on the scale at 116 pounds and the fight with Shevchenko would have been conducted at 125 pounds.