Jessica Andrade lands UFC Fight Island 6 bonus as she pounces on flyweight division

October 17, 2020
The UFC is nearing the end of its second stint on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, but the hits just keep on coming.

Performance of the Night: Jessica Andrade

Leading the charge on the UFC Fight Island 6 performance bonuses was Jessica Andrade. The former strawweight champion made an immediate splash in her new division at 125 pounds.

She needed only one round to stop No. 1 flyweight contender Katlyn Chookagian, sending her crumpling to the canvas courtesy of several hard body shots.

The bonus was the eighth of Andrade’s UFC tenure. She has won Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night four times each.

Performance of the Night: Jimmy Crute

Joining Andrade with an additional $50,000 added to the bottom line was Aussie BJJ Black Belt Jimmy Crute. Showing his hands are as potent as his grappling, Crute improved to 12-1.

He sent Modestas Bukauskas crashing to the canvas with a blistering right hand. Bukauskas briefly regained his feet out of pure instinct, but Crute landed a couple more blows to close the deal at 2:01 of round one.

Fight of the Night: Guram Kutateladze def. Mateusz Gamrot

Closing out the UFC Fight Island 6 preliminary card, Guram Kutateladze earned a split decision victory over Mateusz Gamrot, but they each walked away with an additional $50,000 because of their impressive performance.

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie Performance Bonuses

  • Performance of the Night: Jessica Andrade
  • Performance of the Night: Jimmy Crute
  • Fight of the Night: Guram Kutateladze def. Mateusz Gamrot

