Jesse Ronson Pulled from UFC 231 for Being ‘Too Heavy,’ Loses His Shot in the Octagon

December 5, 2018
Jesse Ronson has been pulled from his bout with Diego Ferreira, which was slated for Saturday’s UFC 231, because he was too heavy.

Ronson posted to his Facebook page on Tuesday, noting that when he checked in for this weekend’s bout, promotion officials determined that he was “too heavy to safely make the weight.” He also noted that he wouldn’t immediately be granted another opportunity in the Octagon and would have to go fight somewhere else until invited back.

Ronson (19-8) had fought three times for the UFC in the past, losing all three bouts, but was called back on short notice when Ferreira’s original opponent, John Makdessi fell out of the bout roughly a week ago.

“Unfortunately, my fight this Saturday at UFC is off,” Ronson wrote. “I was too heavy to safely make the weight and perform, so they pulled it. Ultimately better for my health, but sh—y I lost my UFC deal.”

Though he now won’t be granted another shot in the Octagon, Ronson was already looking forward to fighting elsewhere.

“Look for ‘the Body Snatcher’ in TKO soon or maybe Rizin or ONE FC. Who knows right now?”

TRENDING > Ex-NFL Player Greg Hardy Expected to Make UFC Debut on ESPN in January

UFC officials had yet to comment on Ronson’s removal or the status of Ferreira’s bout on the fight card, but UFC 231 had been stacked with 13 bouts and could easily move forward with 12 bouts if a replacement is not immediately available.

Unfortunately my fight this Saturday at UFC is off. I was too heavy to safely make the weight. And perform so they…

Posted by Jesse Ronson on Tuesday, December 4, 2018

               

