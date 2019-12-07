Jesse Finney looks back on 2019 heading into Shamrock FC 326

Like with any MMA promotion, a year can be comprised of ups and downs, and while that could be said for Shamrock FC’s 2019, according to promoter Jesse Finney, there have definitely been more ups than downs.

According to Finney not only were there far more highs than lows in 2019 for his company, they hit highs they previously hadn’t reached before.

“The first half of the year was probably the most successful first half we’ve ever had,” Finney told MMAWeekly.com. “Then we hit a little bit of a skid in the third quarter of this year; we lost two or three fights on two or three fight cars in a row. Now in the back of the year, the last show was great, and this fight card is going to be dynamite as well.

“This year is probably 8.5 (on a scale from 1-10), and the goal for next year would probably be a 9-9.5. It’s good, things are definitely moving in the right direction. We signed a deal with Fite.TV, which we’re really excited about, and things are going really well.”

One of the things that helps Shamrock succeed is their relationship with their fighters, to which Finney has a strong connection with considering he is a former fighter himself, along with being a former trainer and manager as well.

“I think that guys who have been there in the trenches and know what fighters are going through makes a huge difference, I really do,” said Finney. “When you get the chance to being behind the scenes and see how things work as far as being a trainer, being a coach, being a professional athlete as well it gives you a huge advantage on the promotional side of things.

“I know what these guys are going through. A lot of times communication is key, and a lot of people don’t know how to communicate with fighters because they weren’t a fighter; they don’t know how to communicate with a manager because they never were a manager; they don’t know how to communicate with the trainer, but for me I have a huge advantage because (I was these things).”

On Saturday in Kansas City, Mo., Shamrock FC will close out its year with its 326th edition. It’s a card that Finney feels could contain some of the promotion’s most explosive fights of 2019.

“I’m really excited for Dom Garcia and Aaron Highfill; who’s the main event; I think that’s going to be a really good fight,” Finney told MMAWeekly.com. “Both guys are big bangers who like to stand up and trade.

“Sharkey Slyter against Sean McPadden; both guys are undefeated, both guys can wrestle, it’s a good fight on paper and I think it will be really exciting. Another fight I think is a sleeper fight is Steven Graham versus Dillon Tolbert; I’m looking forward to that fight as well.”

When it comes to 2020, Finney is looking to build off of what Shamrock achieved in 2019 and see the company deliver another year of growth and heights.

“Going into 2020 we have 13 events on the books,” said Finney. “I think that we’re going to do one a month, unless the right deal falls into our lap, but (otherwise) we’re going to continue to do what we’re doing, but do it better.”