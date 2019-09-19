Jeremy Stephens takes a look back at his UFC 91 knockout of Rafael dos Anjos

(Courtesy of UFC)
UFC lightweight Jeremy Stephens looks back at the biggest win of his career up to that point in 2008, a knockout victory over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 91.
Stephens steps back into the Octagon on Saturday opposite Yair Rodriguez in the UFC on ESPN+ 17 main event in Mexico City.
