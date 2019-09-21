Jeremy Stephens plans to ’embarrass’ Yair Rodríguez in UFC on ESPN+ 17 main event

(Courtesy of MMAJunkie.com)

Featherweight contenders Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez headline Saturdays UFC on ESPN+ 17 fight card in Mexico City, Mexico. Stephens has strong ties to Mexico, but travels into Rodriguez’ homeland with the intention of embarrassing “El Pantera” at Mexico City Arena.

Tune in for the full UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens live results on Saturday, Sept. 21, from Mexico City, where Yair Rodriguez squares off with Jeremy Stephens in the featherweight main event.